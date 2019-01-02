Critical Comparison: MICT (MICT) versus Mercury Systems (MRCY)

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MICT and Mercury Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $18.37 million 0.34 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Mercury Systems $493.18 million 4.64 $40.88 million $1.13 41.85

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MICT.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and Mercury Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT -20.23% -86.78% -23.26% Mercury Systems 5.72% 6.97% 5.21%

Volatility and Risk

MICT has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MICT and Mercury Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury Systems 1 2 4 0 2.43

Mercury Systems has a consensus target price of $53.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than MICT.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats MICT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. Its vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies various customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment, and electronic instruments for the defense and aerospace markets. Its solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems, such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft, and missiles for use by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and by foreign defense entities. MICT, Inc. primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS. It also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to enhance development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, the company offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

