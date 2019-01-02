Critical Contrast: Applied Minerals (AMNL) & Smart Sand (SND)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Smart Sand alerts:

This table compares Smart Sand and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 16.73% 12.77% 8.95% Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38%

Volatility & Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Sand and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 2 5 2 0 2.00 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Sand presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 243.47%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and Applied Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $137.21 million 0.67 $21.52 million $0.32 6.94 Applied Minerals $2.44 million 3.60 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Applied Minerals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.