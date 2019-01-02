Critical Review: BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) & Mentor Capital (MNTR)

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BILOXI MARSH LA/SH alerts:

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -14.37% N/A N/A Mentor Capital 0.46% 0.29% 0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Mentor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 169.13 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Mentor Capital $3.18 million 2.46 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mentor Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Mentor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mentor Capital does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mentor Capital beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.