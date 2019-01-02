Critical Survey: CAE (CAE) vs. Security Devices International (SDEV)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAE and Security Devices International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.21 billion 2.21 $270.72 million $0.87 21.09 Security Devices International $290,000.00 52.75 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Security Devices International.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Security Devices International does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CAE has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Devices International has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAE and Security Devices International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 4 2 0 2.33 Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.21%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Security Devices International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 11.83% 13.36% 5.36% Security Devices International -816.72% N/A -163.83%

Summary

CAE beats Security Devices International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

