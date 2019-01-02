Critical Survey: Johnson Controls International (JCI) and Cornerworld (CWRL)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cornerworld does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Cornerworld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $31.40 billion 0.87 $2.16 billion $2.83 10.48 Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerworld.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerworld has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Cornerworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.89% 11.92% 5.28% Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Johnson Controls International and Cornerworld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 2 8 3 0 2.08 Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $38.45, suggesting a potential upside of 29.69%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Cornerworld on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Cornerworld Company Profile

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

