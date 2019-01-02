Critical Survey: PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) & Camden National (CAC)

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNC Financial Services Group $18.04 billion 2.99 $5.34 billion $8.50 13.75 Camden National $174.70 million 3.21 $28.47 million $2.73 13.18

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNC Financial Services Group 30.97% 10.88% 1.35% Camden National 19.47% 12.28% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PNC Financial Services Group and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNC Financial Services Group 0 11 6 0 2.35 Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00

PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $154.38, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Camden National has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Camden National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 2,459 branches and 9,051 ATMs. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment lease; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and trade, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services; advisory, custody, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as institutions. The BlackRock segment offers investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of January 30, 2018, it operated a network of 60 banking centers, 76 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, Camden National Corporation offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.