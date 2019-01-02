Critical Survey: TSR (TSRI) and Cicero (CICN)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TSR and Cicero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 0.59% 4.67% 2.95% Cicero -252.04% N/A -623.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSR and Cicero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $64.99 million 0.14 $480,000.00 N/A N/A Cicero $1.31 million 0.65 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Cicero.

Summary

TSR beats Cicero on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

