Crown (CCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings projects fourth-quarter 2018 earnings per share between 97 cents and $1.20. Crown Holdings’ results will likely bear the brunt of hurricanes, elevated raw material and freight costs, negative impact of foreign currency-translation and high level of indebtedness. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $41.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Crown by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 33.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

