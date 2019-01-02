Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 53000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cruz Cobalt (CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/cruz-cobalt-cuz-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-05.html.

Cruz Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:CUZ)

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cruz Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cruz Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.