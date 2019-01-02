CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Stock Price Down 8.8%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 605,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 415,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.55.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 361.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81,179 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 860.3% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 434.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 473,498 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

