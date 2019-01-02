Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $299.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Curo Group reported sales of $266.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens set a $38.00 price target on shares of Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE CURO opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $441.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

