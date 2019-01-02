CyberOptics (CYBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CyberOptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.15.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

