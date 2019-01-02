CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR (CYB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CYB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.
CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$3.26 ($2.31). 1,981,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR
Equatorial Resources Limited explores for and develops iron ore properties in the Republic of Congo. It owns a 100% interest in the Badondo iron project located in the northwest region of the Republic of Congo. The company is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.