CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CYB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$3.26 ($2.31). 1,981,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR

Equatorial Resources Limited explores for and develops iron ore properties in the Republic of Congo. It owns a 100% interest in the Badondo iron project located in the northwest region of the Republic of Congo. The company is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

