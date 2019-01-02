CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $167,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONE stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

