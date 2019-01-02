D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Director Sells $344,000.00 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 4,761,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,696. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. JMP Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $43.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

