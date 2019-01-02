DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

DRCSY stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $933.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of -0.40.

Get DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/dairy-crest-grp-adr-drcsy-announces-semi-annual-dividend-of-0-00.html.

About DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.