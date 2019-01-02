Darcrus (DAR) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Top Exchanges

Darcrus (CURRENCY:DAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Darcrus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. Darcrus has a market cap of $417,545.00 and $0.00 worth of Darcrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Darcrus has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Darcrus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.02385726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00155926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00204379 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Darcrus Profile

Darcrus’ launch date was December 12th, 2016. Darcrus’ total supply is 13,600,388 tokens. Darcrus’ official website is darcr.us. Darcrus’ official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Darcrus Token Trading

Darcrus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darcrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darcrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darcrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Darcrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darcrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.