Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0008

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Datacoin has a market cap of $27,109.00 and $12.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00029658 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00030172 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00146982 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 34,749,905 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

