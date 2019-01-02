DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $110,321.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $51.55 and $24.68. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00847028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007426 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 454,636,709 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

