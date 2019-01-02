Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,995 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,772 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 50.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 697,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBU opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

