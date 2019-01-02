Deutsche Bank AG Sells 89,806 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Webster Financial worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,783.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

