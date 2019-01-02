Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Also, margins continue to remain under pressure owing to low interest rates. However, Deutsche Bank’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. Nevertheless, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Recently, antitrust regulators at the European Union (EU) have accused Deutsche Bank with some other major banks of being involved in a bond trading cartel for a period of about seven years (2009-2015).”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, December 14th. equinet reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

