Digital Asset Guarantee Token Hits One Day Volume of $442,438.00 (DAGT)

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular exchanges including Iquant, FCoin and TOPBTC. During the last week, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $442,438.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.02393509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00155291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00205581 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026204 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026150 BTC.

About Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,652,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official website is www.dagt.io.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Trading

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, FCoin and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

