Dillistone Group (DSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.00

Shares of Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 6483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

