Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.15 Million Position in YY Inc (YY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of YY worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of YY by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of YY by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,412 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of YY by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YY alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. CLSA set a $125.00 target price on YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on YY to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $66.00 target price on YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.49.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. YY Inc has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YY Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.15 Million Position in YY Inc (YY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-43-15-million-position-in-yy-inc-yy.html.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.