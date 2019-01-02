Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 939,820 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 591,479 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,728,459 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $2,890,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 422.6% during the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

