Diversified Trust Co Has $441,000 Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Welbilt by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,039,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 383,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,039,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,394,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,395,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Richard James Sheffer acquired 4,400 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $60,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Haresh Shah acquired 4,500 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $522,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
Shares of WBT opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $23.85.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 88.66%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Welbilt Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
