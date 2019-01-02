Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEGP opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

