Docademic (MTC) Price Tops $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Docademic has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Docademic token can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Docademic has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.90 or 0.12650698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00001305 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Docademic Profile

Docademic is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Docademic’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, DEx.top, Coinall, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Docademic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Docademic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

