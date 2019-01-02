Dollarama Inc (DLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Dollarama stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

