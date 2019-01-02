DTE Energy (DTE) & TerraForm Power (TERP) Head to Head Analysis

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DTE Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DTE Energy and TerraForm Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 1 6 4 0 2.27 TerraForm Power 0 3 4 0 2.57

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. TerraForm Power has a consensus price target of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given TerraForm Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerraForm Power is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerraForm Power has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and TerraForm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.85% 11.61% 3.50% TerraForm Power -12.29% -0.48% -0.16%

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TerraForm Power pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. DTE Energy pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TerraForm Power pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. TerraForm Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and TerraForm Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.61 billion 1.59 $1.13 billion $5.59 19.73 TerraForm Power $610.47 million 3.84 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -9.27

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power. TerraForm Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DTE Energy beats TerraForm Power on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 692 distribution substations and 440,500 line transformers. Its Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,500 miles of distribution mains; 1,216,000 service pipelines; and 1,262,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 21 landfill gas recovery sites; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities. The company's Energy Trading segment is involved in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. TerraForm Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.