Dynatronics (DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.10.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.89% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.