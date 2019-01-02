easyJet (EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500 at Citigroup

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($26.90) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,993 ($26.04) to GBX 1,659 ($21.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.83)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,530.76 ($20.00).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,086 ($14.19) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Insiders have bought a total of 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,799 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

