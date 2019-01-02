Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (EVFTC)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares (NASDAQ:EVFTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares stock remained flat at $$100.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $100.05.

