eBitcoin (EBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $427,470.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $427,470.00 and $3,732.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.02397820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00155391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00205443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026125 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin was first traded on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

