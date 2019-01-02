eBoost (EBST) Trading 9% Lower This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. eBoost has a total market cap of $446,234.00 and approximately $7,506.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00841708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

