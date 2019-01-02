Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO)’s share price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 2,591,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/echo-energy-echo-shares-up-12-7.html.

Echo Energy Company Profile (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.