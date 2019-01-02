Ecolab (ECL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab operates in highly-competitive Chemical Specialty markets. Dull outlook for the company’s Energy segment is a headwind. Factors like unfavorable pricing, margin pressures and competition are behind the dull outlook. The company lowered guidance for 2018. Despite strength in the Pest Elimination business and Colloidal technologies, Ecolab’s Other segment declined year over year on a reported basis in recent times. On the brighter side, strength in the company’s Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is a major positive. The company has also undertaken a cost-savings initiative that is expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021. Robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales. Ecolab outperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.47.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $147.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Ecolab has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after buying an additional 1,723,429 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,237,000 after buying an additional 1,111,893 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after buying an additional 1,102,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after buying an additional 742,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,291,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,291,000 after buying an additional 611,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.