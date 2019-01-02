Editas Medicine (EDIT) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $990.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $1,425,575. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

