Editas Medicine (EDIT) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.75. 1,045,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,073,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,848,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,575. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

