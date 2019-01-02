EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,707. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.1842 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

