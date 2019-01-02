Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $67.46 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptohub, Kucoin and CoinBene. Electroneum has a total market cap of $67.46 million and approximately $258,153.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 8,662,595,664 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

