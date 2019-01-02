Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $121,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $123,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $128,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 98.0% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,075.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NYSE LLY opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $802,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,724,368 shares of company stock valued at $126,926,286. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

