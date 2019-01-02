Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $121,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $123,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $128,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 98.0% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,075.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $802,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,724,368 shares of company stock valued at $126,926,286 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

