Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

EARN opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.56%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $280,367.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 104,428 shares of company stock worth $1,136,957 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 58,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply