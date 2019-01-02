Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

EARN opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.56%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $280,367.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 104,428 shares of company stock worth $1,136,957 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 58,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

