Encore Wire (WIRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Encore Wire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.86 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 34.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $361,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

