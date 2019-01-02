Enel Generacion Chile SA (EOCC) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) announced a dividend on Friday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

NYSE:EOCC opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Enel Generacion Chile has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

