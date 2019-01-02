Energold Drilling (EGD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 168,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 45,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.20.

Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.92 million for the quarter.

About Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD)

Energold Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services primarily in Mexico, the Caribbean, rest of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. It offers mineral drilling services, including surface and underground drilling, and conventional drilling services; and oil sands coring, shot hole seismic, and geothermal and geotechnical drilling services, as well as water well drilling services, such as mine pit de-watering, mine water supply, mine hydrogeological characterization and well monitoring, and rural and urban water well drilling schemes, as well as offers horizontal directional drilling services.

