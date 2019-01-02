Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,258,781 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 68,580,723 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,093,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $295,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,340,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,318,025. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

