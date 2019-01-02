Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) CEO Aj Teague Purchases 10,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 31st, Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Aj Teague acquired 15,005 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,942 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

